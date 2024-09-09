Bank of America Lowers Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $21.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.09.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,141 shares of company stock worth $1,874,608. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

