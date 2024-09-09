Barclays Analysts Give Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) a C$39.00 Price Target

Barclays set a C$39.00 price objective on Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.18.

MFC opened at C$36.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 36.68. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of C$12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6883768 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,395.86. In other news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,395.86. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,596. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

