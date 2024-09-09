Barclays Downgrades Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to Underweight

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.46) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 734.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 995.79. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 777.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 555.61 ($7.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,186 ($28.59).

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.74), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($164,447.68). In other Burberry Group news, insider Alessandra Cozzani bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,217 ($10,745.39). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.74), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($164,447.68). 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

