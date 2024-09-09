Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $86.00

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.00, but opened at $83.76. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $83.76, with a volume of 479 shares trading hands.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,442,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.