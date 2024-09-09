Beldex Price Hits $0.0544 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $363.68 million and $990,318.78 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,334.25 or 0.04136044 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00042572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,900,131 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,200,131 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.