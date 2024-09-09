Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428,155.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.73. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
