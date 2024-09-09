Belrium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Belrium token can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Belrium

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

