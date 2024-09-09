Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $187.50 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.38.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $136.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadcom has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $185.16. The firm has a market cap of $637.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

