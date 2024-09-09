Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 490 ($6.44) price objective on the stock.
ASOS Stock Performance
Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 429.80 ($5.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 364 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.54. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 328.84 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 453.80 ($5.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84. The company has a market cap of £511.93 million, a P/E ratio of -215.98, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.
ASOS Company Profile
