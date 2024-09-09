Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 490 ($6.44) price objective on the stock.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 429.80 ($5.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 364 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.54. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 328.84 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 453.80 ($5.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84. The company has a market cap of £511.93 million, a P/E ratio of -215.98, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

