BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s previous close.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.88. 373,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

