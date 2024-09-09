Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.62. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIREF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

