BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 48.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

