Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Up 6.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 1,390,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 22,598,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $873.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 299,273 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 67.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 153,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

