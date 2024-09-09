BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Sold by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,124 shares during the period. BK Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.01% of BK Technologies worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BK Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 138,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BK Technologies news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $66,133.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.21. BK Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.64%.

BK Technologies Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

