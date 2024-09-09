BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.11

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 351293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $966,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

