Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,928 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.23. 357,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

