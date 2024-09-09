Blue Edge Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.04. 12,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,146. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

