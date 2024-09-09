Blue Edge Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.28. 193,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.28. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

