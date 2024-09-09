Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,137,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,277. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $143.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average of $130.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.