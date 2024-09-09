BlueScope Steel Limited (BLSFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9603 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77.
BlueScope Steel Stock Down 2.1 %
BLSFY stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66.
About BlueScope Steel
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlueScope Steel
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Best AI ETFs for Investors: Balancing Performance, Fees, and Risk
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Natural Gas Will Boom in 2025, and Kinder Morgan Is The Play
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.