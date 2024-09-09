BlueScope Steel Limited (BLSFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9603 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77.

BlueScope Steel Stock Down 2.1 %

BLSFY stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

About BlueScope Steel

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.