BMO Capital Markets Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.58.

TELUS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE T opened at C$22.86 on Thursday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$20.04 and a 1-year high of C$25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.9691551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TELUS news, Director Marc Parent bought 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.52 per share, with a total value of C$237,135.60. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

