BMO Capital Markets Raises Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $20.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,873 shares of company stock worth $206,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $99,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

