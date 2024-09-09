BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 659,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $49,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 513,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after buying an additional 32,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA BKIE opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $649.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7868 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.