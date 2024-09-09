Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Lowered to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$37.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$1.28. The company had revenue of C$149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.08 million.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

