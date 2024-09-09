Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $3,590.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2024 earnings at $180.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

Booking stock opened at $3,731.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,773.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,699.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

