Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NYSE:BSX opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

