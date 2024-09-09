Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday.

Brady Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. Brady has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

