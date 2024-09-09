Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

