BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 604,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 896,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BRC by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

