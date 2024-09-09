Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

