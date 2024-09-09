Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $64.57

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $30.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

