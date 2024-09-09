Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $140.71

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GPN opened at $107.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,933,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after acquiring an additional 755,898 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,029,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 526,143 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

