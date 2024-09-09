Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price at $59.50

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,252 shares in the company, valued at $25,143,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,780 shares of company stock worth $6,393,074. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 83.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

