Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Price Target at $54.09

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,219,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,053,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,976,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 82,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

