Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Target Price at C$56.44

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.44.

STLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark cut shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Stelco stock opened at C$64.12 on Monday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

