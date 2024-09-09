Brooklyn FI LLC Buys Shares of 497 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 497 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $615.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $638.42 and a 200-day moving average of $632.29.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,308 shares of company stock worth $25,070,676. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

