Brooklyn FI LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brooklyn FI LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $64.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.