Brooklyn FI LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VSGX stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

