BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23, reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. BRP updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.010-2.376 EPS and its FY25 guidance to CAD2.75-3.25 EPS.

BRP stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in BRP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

