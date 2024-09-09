BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of CAD2.75-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD7.8-8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.61 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.010-2.376 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC cut their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOOO

BRP Stock Down 4.8 %

DOOO opened at $62.91 on Monday. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.85%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.