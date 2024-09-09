BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$101.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$96.69.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DOO traded down C$4.18 on Monday, hitting C$81.12. The company had a trading volume of 330,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$108.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$92.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.38.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

