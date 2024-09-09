BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Solventum (NYSE:SOLV)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Solventum has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solventum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth about $826,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

