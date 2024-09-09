C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies reiterated their neutral rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler Companies currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. C3.ai’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

