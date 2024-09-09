Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $329.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

