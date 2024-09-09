Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $190.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.02. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

