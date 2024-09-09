Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIVFree Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $463.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.