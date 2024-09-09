Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000.
SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $463.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87.
The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.
