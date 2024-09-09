Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $82.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

