Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $80.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $82.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

