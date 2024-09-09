Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 71.9% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST stock opened at $876.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $918.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $857.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.74. The company has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.73.

Read Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.