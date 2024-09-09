Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 46,977 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,977 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $42,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $93.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

